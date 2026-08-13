Innovation: IINO Lines Turns Emerging Tech into Operational Advantage

Gregory R. Trauthwein has covered the global maritime market for more than 25...

Technology identification, trial and adoption is cornerstone to running an efficient, cost-effective maritime operation. But with the speed of technological change, particularly in regards to Artificial Intelligence (AI), the process is neither straight nor short. We visited recently with Kenji Togasaki, SVP, Innovation Office, IINO Lines (USA), who’s job it is with his IINO Lines team to scout new technologies and implement them onto the fleet with IINO technical group in Tokyo. Japanese shipowners are renowned globally, world leaders in the design, construction and operation of modern tonnage. Togasaki said that IINO Lines technology adoption is led by decarbonization, autonomy and Digitalization/AI. Particularly, he stressed the importance of autonomous technologies for IINO Lines and the Japanese market as a whole, both of which are facing a future with far fewer mariners.

For most shipowners, innovation is no longer a department — it's a necessity, with the rapid pace of technology evolution on the waterfront that now deliver substantial, quantifiable return on investment. Investing in new commercial ship and boat technology is no longer a side show, it is a business imperative with strategic advantages … if you source, evaluate and deploy the right technologies for your fleet.



Inside IINO Lines

For IINO Lines, the 127-year-old Japanese shipping company operating approximately 90 vessels across chemical tankers, gas carriers, dry bulk carriers and oil tankers, innovation has become a structured process that touches nearly every aspect of fleet operations. The company's objective is straightforward: identify technologies early, prove their value through disciplined trials, and scale only those solutions capable of delivering measurable improvements across emissions, efficiency, safety and future workforce challenges.

One of the leaders in that effort is Togasaki, whose job is less about inventing new technologies than creating a repeatable process for finding the right ones — and separating promising concepts from practical fleet solutions.

"IINO has set three targets in innovation," Togasaki said. "First, decarbonization for net-zero by 2050. Second, autonomous technologies to cope with labor shortage. Third is digitalization using AI."

Those three objectives, he explains, are not independent initiatives. The technologies that attract the most attention are those capable of addressing multiple objectives simultaneously.



"IINO has set three targets in innovation. First, decarbonization for net-zero by 2050. Second, autonomous technologies to cope with labor shortage. Third is digitalization using AI."

Kenji Togasaki, SVP, Innovation Office, IINO Lines (USA)

Image courtesy IINO Lines

Beyond Individual Technologies

Unlike many corporate innovation programs that chase the latest product demonstration or startup pitch, IINO begins with operational challenges rather than technology itself.

The company asks a simple question: Does this technology solve more than one problem?

For example, an AI-powered Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) simulation platform isn't viewed solely as an emissions tool. It also represents a digital transformation initiative capable of improving voyage planning and operational decision making.

Likewise, autonomous shipping isn't simply about replacing human labor. "It covers all three (IINO Lines) targets," Togasaki said.

Whether the technology involves emissions reduction, operational efficiency or vessel automation, the end goal remains consistent.

"We believe that technologies will enhance our safety, reliability and efficiency, which are all eventually connected to stakeholders' satisfaction."

That philosophy has become increasingly important as maritime operators confront simultaneous pressure to decarbonize, improve vessel economics and prepare for an aging workforce.



Building an Innovation Ecosystem

Despite its long history dating to 1899, IINO does not rely exclusively on internal research.

Instead, Togasaki has built an innovation ecosystem that extends well beyond the company's engineering departments.

His position in New York has allowed him to cultivate relationships with startup companies, venture capital firms and innovation platforms before returning to Tokyo this summer.

"New York has been the best place for me to build relationships with startups, venture capitals and innovation platforms," he said.

But those relationships represent only the beginning of IINO's technology pipeline.

When a potential solution emerges, the company assembles internal stakeholders—including technical and commercial departments—to determine whether the technology aligns with operational needs.

If hardware testing is required, shipyards often become part of the evaluation process.

"Our ecosystem—not only startups and investors but also existing industry community—plays an inevitable role to evaluate new technology," Togasaki said. "So we always collaborate."

It's a process designed to reduce risk while accelerating learning.



Oceanus Aurora with installed rotor sails.

Photo copyright Norsepower





From Startup Pitch to Shipboard Trial

Innovation inside commercial shipping rarely happens overnight. For IINO, every technology follows a structured evaluation path before reaching the fleet.

The process begins with sourcing opportunities through startup networks, venture capital partners or industry contacts.

Next comes an initial screening that evaluates both technical feasibility and commercial fit.

From there, technologies undergo more detailed analysis involving data review, simulations and stakeholder evaluation before moving to pilot deployments aboard selected vessels.

Only after proof-of-concept testing does the company determine whether broader implementation makes business sense.

"The timeline typically ranges from a few months to over a year," Togasaki explained.

Not surprisingly, software solutions generally move through the process much faster than hardware installations. Physical equipment often requires extended shipboard testing before investment decisions can be made.



Learning by Trial

As anyone in any technology space can attest, not every pilot succeeds, and Togasaki is candid about that reality. "We have done plenty of POCs with startups," he said. "To be honest, not every time is successful, but every time we learn something."

That willingness to experiment — and occasionally fail — has already produced tangible operational gains.

On the digital side, IINO has implemented AI-based CII optimization tools along with compliance platforms supporting both the EU Emissions Trading System and FuelEU Maritime regulations.

According to Togasaki, these systems have significantly improved emissions management while simultaneously increasing operational efficiency.

Hardware initiatives are also beginning to show measurable returns.

The company has installed Norsepower rotor sails aboard gas carriers and dry bulk vessels, where performance data continues to be monitored. "We are observing significant effect," he said.

While decarbonization initiatives have produced the strongest measurable outcomes so far, IINO is beginning to see broader operational improvements as newer technologies mature.

Among those are hull-cleaning robots and AI-enabled camera systems designed to reduce crew workload while improving onboard safety.



Preparing for a Different Workforce

Although emissions dominate many maritime technology discussions, Togasaki believes another challenge will ultimately prove even more significant: Finding enough qualified mariners.

"The real challenge our industry is facing is labor shortage," he said. "The statistics are there."



For that reason, autonomy has become one of the Innovation Office's highest priorities. While fully autonomous oceangoing ships remain years away, IINO is already investing in technologies that automate individual onboard tasks. Hull-cleaning robots reduce labor-intensive maintenance work. AI-powered cameras provide additional situational awareness.

Together, these systems represent building blocks for future autonomous vessel operations. "Those are very important elements for the future of autonomous shipping," Togasaki said. But achieving that future will require far more than individual technologies.

"We need more collaboration with startups, corporates and regulators."

Regulatory development, in particular, will determine how quickly autonomous technologies transition from demonstrations to commercial deployment.





Image courtesy IINO Lines



AI Moves Beyond Buzzword

Few topics dominate technology discussions today more than artificial intelligence, and Togasaki sees enormous potential for AI throughout maritime operations. "I'm a big fan of AI," he said. "I use it every day."

He believes the maritime industry's adoption curve will mirror the rapid transformation already occurring in everyday business.

"If you look at how fast things are changing by AI in our daily life, I am pretty sure the same thing will happen in the maritime industry." One area receiving particular attention is marine engineering.

Modern vessels continuously generate enormous volumes of operational information.

According to Togasaki, new ships can produce approximately 3,000 engine data points every minute. Collecting information, however, is only the first step. The challenge lies in converting raw numbers into actionable operational intelligence.

"We need to analyze it and turn it into meaningful data like predictive maintenance and fuel efficiency," he said.

Historically, those decisions depended largely upon experienced marine engineers.

Increasingly, AI may provide another analytical layer capable of identifying patterns invisible through traditional monitoring.



Innovation as a Competitive Discipline

For IINO Lines, innovation is not measured by the number of technologies evaluated. It is measured by disciplined decision making. Every startup meeting, pilot installation and proof-of-concept trial ultimately serves the same purpose: determining whether a technology can improve fleet performance in measurable ways.

Some projects shorten fuel consumption.

Others prepare crews for a future of increasing automation.

Still others convert growing streams of vessel data into better operational decisions.

Viewed individually, each project addresses a specific challenge. Viewed collectively, they represent something larger: a systematic approach to ensuring that a traditional shipping company remains competitive in an industry undergoing rapid technological transformation.

For Togasaki, the formula remains remarkably consistent: Find promising technologies early; Test them rigorously; Learn from every trial; Scale only what delivers real operational value.

Watch the full interview with Kenji Togasaki, Senior Vice President of the Innovation Office, IINO Lines (USA), on Maritime Reporter TV:













