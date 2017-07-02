Marine Link
Inspection of Ships of 18 Years or Older in Brazil

July 2, 2017

Image: The Standard Club

 The Standard Club has been informed by its local correspondent in Brazil that following recent casualties involving bulk carriers, a series of new inspection requirements have been imposed in Brazilian ports for certain ships that are 18 years or older.

 
Brazilian flagged bulk carriers that have been converted from oil tankers, carrying cargo with a density equal to or greater than 1.78 t/m3, such as iron ore, require inspections from Flag State Control before the commencement of loading.
 
Non-Brazilian flagged ships that fall within the above parameters will need to be inspected by Port State Control prior to the commencement of loading.
 
