Installation of 35-Ton Propeller Sets the Stage for SMM 2026

The giant ship propeller supplied by Mecklenburger Metallguss (MMG) will once again take its place in front of the Hamburg exhibition halls. On Thursday, August 27, the maritime heavyweight will return to the exhibition grounds, providing a visible signal that SMM 2026 is about to begin. Just a few days later, from September 1-4, the international maritime industry will gather in Hamburg.

The propeller weights around 35.5 tons, measuring 7.8 meters in diameter and with five blades. Made of propeller bronze, the propeller will be erected in front of the Central Entrance, providing a striking preview of what SMM stands for: maritime engineering excellence and technologies for more efficient shipping.

From SMM landmark back to sea

The propeller was not manufactured specifically as an exhibition piece. MMG designed and manufactured it in Waren (Müritz) for the 4,300-TEU container ship KMTC Nhava Sheva, operated by the Korean shipping company Korea Marine Transport Co. Ltd. Following its appearance at SMM, it will replace the original propeller of the vessel, which was built in 2008.

Using modern computational fluid dynamics, the new re-design propeller has been specifically optimized for the vessel and its current operating and sailing profile. Depending on the vessel’s speed, it is expected to propel the ship 5-7% more efficiently than the original propeller. In addition, MMG’s ESCAP fin cap is expected to deliver further fuel savings of around 2%, according to the company.

The propeller was designed, optimized and manufactured entirely by MMG in Waren (Müritz). It is part of a series of re-design propellers for this type of vessel.

An SMM tradition spanning more than 20 years

The propeller will travel to Hamburg by heavy-load transport. It is mounted on a special tilting device that will be used to move it into its display position on the exhibition grounds. Before it is tilted upright, the fin cap will be fitted using a loader crane.

The connection between MMG and SMM has a long tradition, with MMG bringing large-scale propellers to SMM in Hamburg since at least 2004.





Media representatives are warmly invited to attend and follow the installation on site:

Thursday, 27 August 2026

9:00 a.m. to approx. 11:00 a.m.

Messeplatz, Central Entrance, Hamburg Messe und Congress

On site will be Claus Ulrich Selbach, Vice President Exhibitions Maritime & Technology, Hamburg Messe und Congress (until 9:45 a.m.); Christoph Lücke, Director SMM, Hamburg Messe und Congress (until 9:45 a.m.); and Dr Lars Greitsch, CEO of Mecklenburger Metallguss (MMG).

The propeller will arrive at Messeplatz from 7:00 a.m. Between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m., there will be good opportunities to capture the installation in photographs and video footage.

Registration: Propeller installation at SMM 2026