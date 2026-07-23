Intellian Announces the Commercial Launch of the C100M GMDSS System

Intellian Technologies, a provider of satellite communication antennas and ground gateway solutions, and Iridium Communications Inc., announced the commercial launch of the Intellian C100M GMDSS System.

Offering an alternative for essential L-band safety communications at sea, the C100M has received both the Marine Equipment Directive (MED) Wheelmark and UK Marine Equipment Regulations (MER) Red Ensign approvals.

Designed for retrofitting, the C100M GMDSS System’s primary advantage is its universal dual-cable support. By accepting both standard coaxial and NMEA 2000 cabling, the system allows for the seamless reuse of a vessel's existing legacy GMDSS antenna cable if it is in good condition, significantly reducing retrofitting time and expense. Installation is simplified by integrating all processing components entirely into the bridge-mounted Safety Control Unit (SCU), eliminating the need to mount a separate Below Deck Unit.

The SCU provides ship staff with direct, clear access to essential GMDSS safety features from the console. It features a 7-inch color IPS touch screen. The user interface allows crew to easily make routine voice calls and access MSI, while ensuring rapid, one-touch communication with Rescue Coordination Centers (RCC) and nearby vessels during a distress situation.

Furthermore, for operators who already own standalone C200M or C700 terminals, achieving full SOLAS GMDSS compliance is simple.