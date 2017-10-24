Hyundai Merchant Marine Selects Intellian VSAT Antennas

Hyundai Merchant Marine will adopt Intellian antennas as standard VSAT antenna solution across its fleet of container vessels.

Intellian, a provider of maritime satellite antenna systems, said global logistics company Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) has selected its VSAT antennas to be installed across its fleet of containerships.



Intellian said it will partner with global service providers to deliver high-speed and reliable connectivity to HMM’s vessels. Through reliable satellite communications connectivity, HMM’s containerships will have access to the data needed to realize increased profitability, improved operational efficiency and enhanced crew welfare. Following installation HMM will also be supported by Intellian’s global technical support network from more than 40 major ports worldwide.