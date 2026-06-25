Intellian Technologies Celebrates New California Manufacturing Facility

Intellian Technologies, a global provider of satellite communication antennas and ground gateway solutions, announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility in California. Marking the company’s first large-scale international manufacturing campus, the facility is now fully operational to meet the surging global demand for ground infrastructure driven by the rapid expansion of Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) satellite networks.

The new 75,500 sq ft facility will boost the company’s global production capacity, supplementing its existing two manufacturing campuses in Seoul, South Korea. The new California campus also serves as Intellian's new U.S. headquarters, establishing a high-capacity North American operational hub.

As the link connecting billions of dollars of satellite networks in space to businesses on the ground, Intellian’s technology powers global connectivity across government, enterprise, maritime, and aviation sectors. The company maintains strategic partnerships with more key satellite network operators and specialist distribution partners than any other manufacturer in the satellite communications ecosystem.

Crucially, this strategic investment addresses the increasing market need for supply chain resilience in the satellite communications sector. By bringing large-scale U.S. production closer to key markets, the new facility ensures a highly secure, scalable, and responsive supply chain for customers worldwide.

Key manufacturing lines feature Intellian’s Gateway Antenna Systems for NGSO networks, alongside the company’s expanding range of government, tactical, and WGS approved multi-band military user terminals. This dual-focus ensures Intellian is uniquely positioned to serve growing demand across both commercial and government-related sectors.