INTERCARGO Calls for Seafarer, Civilian Safety

INTERCARGO has observed a recent increase in attacks on merchant vessels, alongside a noticeable shift towards the direct targeting of commercial shipping. This is deeply concerning to our members and to the wider industry. Seafarers keep global trade moving. They are civilians doing their jobs. They should never be treated as military targets.

Merchant vessels not involved in hostilities have long been recognised as deserving protection, and attacks on them put the lives of ordinary working people at risk for reasons that have nothing to do with their jobs. INTERCARGO calls on all governments, international institutions and parties to armed conflict to take concrete steps to end attacks on civilian merchant shipping and to protect those who crew them.

Our members continue to move the food, fertilizer and goods that people and economies depend on. Every seafarer deserves to do that job safely and to return home.

The seas must remain a space for trade and cooperation, not conflict. INTERCARGO stands with the wider shipping community in urging restraint, respect for international law, and renewed protection for those who keep world trade moving.