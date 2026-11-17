The global ferry industry convened on the banks of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand, for the 50th annual Interferry conference. Half a century after its founding, the trade association brought together executives from major ferry groups, regional operators, and technology providers to discuss changes in how ferries are powered, crewed, and operated.



Over five decades, Interferry has evolved from an informal meeting of ferry operators into an international trade association that gives passenger and vehicle ferry operators a common voice. In Bangkok, more than 400 delegates representing major groups, family-owned enterprises, and public transit authorities attended the conference, which ran from October 31 to November 4. Discussions covered how to cut emissions, recruit seafarers, improve domestic ferry safety in developing countries, and maintain the services that isolated communities depend on.





Shore Power: Who Pays for It



Decarbonization dominated discussions throughout the event. While ferry shipowners continue investing millions of dollars in battery-electric ships, hybrid systems, and vessels designed to run on alternative fuels, industry leaders warned that ports and local power grids also need investment if electric ferries are to charge between sailings.



Niclas Mårtensson, CEO of Stena Line, said the limits of local power grids were a problem ferry operators could not solve on their own.



“Ferry operators are committing massive multi-digit million capital investments directly into zero- and low-emission vessels, but shipowners cannot solve onshore infrastructure challenges,” Mårtensson said. “Achieving meaningful decarbonization requires true partnerships with and financial commitment by national governments and regional port authorities to build high-capacity shore power and charging networks.”



Panos Dikaios, CEO of Greece’s Attica Group, also stressed that the switch to electric propulsion depends on whether local grids can supply enough power and whether government policies support the necessary investment.





Image courtesy Interferry





Retaining Crew, Adapting to Gen Z



As the maritime industry faces a global shortage of qualified seafarers, a ferry leaders panel examined what a career on ferries can offer compared with working on deep-sea ships. Guido Grimaldi, corporate commercial director of the Grimaldi Group, said operators should make those differences clearer when recruiting.



“Unlike deep-sea maritime careers that take crew away from home for months at a time, ferry shipping offers predictable rotation schedules, structured shoreside life, and a real balance between family and career,” Grimaldi noted. “We have to be far more proactive and explicit in demonstrating these career pathways to the next generation of maritime professionals.”



Katy Taylor, CEO of Wightlink, looked at what younger recruits expect from their employers, from the technology they use at work to the opportunities they have to advance.



“We are competing for talent in a completely altered job market,” Taylor argued. “Adapting our culture, technology, and career growth structures to meet the expectations of Gen Z is not an optional human resources strategy - there simply is no other choice if we intend to remain operational.”





Image courtesy Interferry





Keeping Lifeline Services Viable



The conference also heard from smaller ferry operators that provide lifeline services to islands and remote communities, where even a state-subsidized public service contract leaves operators with costs to manage and revenue to earn.



Operators described how they balance those demands with the needs of passengers who rely on the ferry. Good food on board can bring in extra revenue, while helping passengers during severe weather or family emergencies can strengthen an operator’s relationship with the community it serves.





FerrySafe’s work in Lagos



The conference reviewed Interferry’s work on domestic ferry safety through its ongoing FerrySafe initiative. A dedicated session focused on the association’s partnership with the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) in Nigeria.



Akpan Ukeme Sunday, head of LASWA’s Vessel Survey and Standards Department, described what the training, mentoring, and engine system checks mean for ferry operations in Lagos.



“The structured technical training, mentorship, and engine system auditing provided through our partnership with Interferry is delivering immediate, practical changes on the water in Lagos,” he said. “This direct transfer of expertise is actively building a safer, more resilient water transport network for millions of daily commuters.”





Image courtesy Interferry





From Bangkok to the Åland Islands



At the conference, host and outgoing Interferry president Supapan Pichaironarongsongkram, chairwoman of Chao Phraya Express Boat, handed over the Interferry presidency to Marcus Risberg, CEO of Viking Line, which will host Interferry2027, the 51st annual Interferry conference in Mariehamn, Åland Islands.



“Moving from the metropolis of Bangkok to the small, maritime-steeped archipelago of the Åland Islands will certainly offer a distinct change of setting,” remarked Risberg. “Yet the Åland Islands sits right at the geographic and operational heart of Baltic Sea shipping. We look forward to welcoming the global industry to our historic island home.”



In his closing remarks, Interferry CEO Mike Corrigan reflected on what has kept ferry operators coming together for five decades.



“For fifty years, this association has proven that our industry accomplishes more when we work together,” Corrigan concluded. “Interferry annual conferences have always felt less like standard trade events and more like a family reunion of dedicated professionals. As we tackle decarbonization, safety, and workforce evolution, Bangkok has shown that we are remarkably well-equipped for the next 50 years – because we are truly stronger together.”



