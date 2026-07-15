Interferry2026 Holds Annual Conference in Bangkok
Interferry has unveiled its lineup of keynote speakers and ferry leaders for its upcoming annual conference. Running from October 31 to November 4, 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand, the event centers on the pivotal theme “Stronger than Ever… Together.” This year's focus highlights the industry's collective drive to tackle unprecedented operational and environmental shifts through global unity.
The Interferry2026 speakers program anchors its discussions with two keynote speakers chosen for their roles in bridging complex viewpoints. Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Thailand Ministry of Defence, will offer insights on the current geopolitical landscape from a maritime and military perspective. Transitioning from geopolitics to environmental action, Charlotte de Jong, Director of Business Development APAC at The Ocean Cleanup, will detail how her organization builds multi-stakeholder coalitions to eliminate plastic debris from major waterways, showcasing their localized efforts on Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River.
A portion of the conference program will be devoted to the lessons learned from the electrification of the ferry sector.
Interferry has confirmed the participation of the following ferry industry leaders:
Dr. Paul Adalikwu – MOWCA, Côte d’Ivoire
Götz Becker – FRS, Germany
Claes Berglund – Stena AB, Sweden
Robert Blažinović – Jadrolinija, Croatia
Matteo Catani – GNV, Italy
Worawit Chanchayanon – Thai Smile Boats, Thailand
Neil Chapman – Red Funnel, UK
Sean Collins – Uber Boat by Thames Clipper, UK
Mike Corrigan – Interferry, Canada
Surachet Dejkajornrittha – Marine Department, Thailand
Panos Dikaios – Attica Group, Greece
Paul Gannaway – Batamfast/Asianfast, Singapore
John Garner – JG Maritime Solutions, UK
Mathieu Girardin – DFDS, Denmark
Darren Johnston – BC Ferries, Canada
Rio Lasse – ASDP Indonesia Ferry, Indonesia
Niclas Mårtensson – Stena Line Group, Sweden
Tim Mooney – Fire Island Ferries, USA
Seamus Murphy – San Francisco Bay Ferry, USA
Ronny Øksnes – Norwegian Seafarers Union, Norway
Anders Ørgård – OSK Design, Denmark
Marco Pavoncelli – E-Dea, Italy
George Philip – Penguin Group, Singapore
Supapan Pichaironarongsongkram – Chao Phraya Express Boat, Thailand
Marcus Risberg – Viking Line, Finland
Johan Roos – Interferry, Sweden
Carl-Ulfert Stegmann – Reederei Norden-Frisia, Germany
Jacqueline Tan – Singapore Cruise Centre, Singapore
Katy Taylor – Wightlink, Isle of Wight Ferries, UK
Brian Thomson – The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, UK
Pierre-Antoine Villanova – Corsica Linea, France
Mark Wilson – Northumberland Ferries Ltd./Bay Ferries Ltd., Canada
The complete Interferry2026 schedule and speaker grid will be published shortly. For more details, please visit https://interferryconference.com/.