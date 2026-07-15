Interferry2026 Holds Annual Conference in Bangkok

Interferry has unveiled its lineup of keynote speakers and ferry leaders for its upcoming annual conference. Running from October 31 to November 4, 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand, the event centers on the pivotal theme “Stronger than Ever… Together.” This year's focus highlights the industry's collective drive to tackle unprecedented operational and environmental shifts through global unity.

The Interferry2026 speakers program anchors its discussions with two keynote speakers chosen for their roles in bridging complex viewpoints. Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Thailand Ministry of Defence, will offer insights on the current geopolitical landscape from a maritime and military perspective. Transitioning from geopolitics to environmental action, Charlotte de Jong, Director of Business Development APAC at The Ocean Cleanup, will detail how her organization builds multi-stakeholder coalitions to eliminate plastic debris from major waterways, showcasing their localized efforts on Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River.

A portion of the conference program will be devoted to the lessons learned from the electrification of the ferry sector.

Interferry has confirmed the participation of the following ferry industry leaders:

Dr. Paul Adalikwu – MOWCA, Côte d’Ivoire

Götz Becker – FRS, Germany

Claes Berglund – Stena AB, Sweden

Robert Blažinović – Jadrolinija, Croatia

Matteo Catani – GNV, Italy

Worawit Chanchayanon – Thai Smile Boats, Thailand

Neil Chapman – Red Funnel, UK

Sean Collins – Uber Boat by Thames Clipper, UK

Mike Corrigan – Interferry, Canada

Surachet Dejkajornrittha – Marine Department, Thailand

Panos Dikaios – Attica Group, Greece

Paul Gannaway – Batamfast/Asianfast, Singapore

John Garner – JG Maritime Solutions, UK

Mathieu Girardin – DFDS, Denmark

Darren Johnston – BC Ferries, Canada

Rio Lasse – ASDP Indonesia Ferry, Indonesia

Niclas Mårtensson – Stena Line Group, Sweden

Tim Mooney – Fire Island Ferries, USA

Seamus Murphy – San Francisco Bay Ferry, USA

Ronny Øksnes – Norwegian Seafarers Union, Norway

Anders Ørgård – OSK Design, Denmark

Marco Pavoncelli – E-Dea, Italy

George Philip – Penguin Group, Singapore

Supapan Pichaironarongsongkram – Chao Phraya Express Boat, Thailand

Marcus Risberg – Viking Line, Finland

Johan Roos – Interferry, Sweden

Carl-Ulfert Stegmann – Reederei Norden-Frisia, Germany

Jacqueline Tan – Singapore Cruise Centre, Singapore

Katy Taylor – Wightlink, Isle of Wight Ferries, UK

Brian Thomson – The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, UK

Pierre-Antoine Villanova – Corsica Linea, France

Mark Wilson – Northumberland Ferries Ltd./Bay Ferries Ltd., Canada

The complete Interferry2026 schedule and speaker grid will be published shortly. For more details, please visit https://interferryconference.com/.