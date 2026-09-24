Interferry Supports Proposed Revision of EU ETS

Interferry, the global trade association representing the ferry industry, has welcomed the European Commission’s proposed revision of the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS). The association says the proposal has significant potential to accelerate maritime decarbonization, provided the final text secures accessible onshore power infrastructure and reliable grid connections through Member State obligations and more robust funding mechanisms.



Interferry strongly supports the proposal’s alignment with the sector’s strategy to decarbonize through financially sustainable electrification of ports and vessels. However, expanding hybrid and battery-electric ferry operations depends on EU passenger ports fulfilling their legal obligations to provide onshore power supply (OPS). Member States must also ensure that local grids can deliver enough electricity for ports to charge hybrid and fully electric vessels without disrupting regional energy supplies.



To support this transition, Interferry is calling on lawmakers to ring-fence 100% of maritime ETS revenues for maritime decarbonization, including support for EU-produced sustainable marine fuels, clean technologies, and onshore charging infrastructure.



While Interferry welcomes the proposed Sustainable Maritime Alternative Propulsion (SMAP) mechanism, it sees significant risk that demand will exceed the available funding: the estimated EUR 1 billion annually must support the entire maritime sector, including ferry shipping. Member States should therefore supplement SMAP funding with targeted national support.



Finally, the revision must establish a clear, predictable pathway for zero-emission operators to access SMAP funding in advance. Although operators of fully electric ferries surrender no allowances, they face substantial upfront capital costs.