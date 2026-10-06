Interferry Unveils Panel Lineups for 2026 Conference in Bangkok

Interferry has unveiled a line-up of senior leaders for the three Ferry Leaders Panels at its upcoming 50th Anniversary Conference in Bangkok, Thailand. Scheduled from October 31 to November 4, 2026, the event will bring together top executives from across the globe to address urgent operational, human, and strategic challenges facing ferry shipping.

During the regular conference sessions, Interferry Chairman Götz Becker of FRS and Matteo Catani of GNV, Chairman of Interferry´s Operator Policy Committee, will, among others, provide the latest insights on evolving regulatory demands and alternative fuels. Global operators are navigating complex transitions in technological shifts, workforce development, and public infrastructure requirements. Moderated by Interferry CEO Mike Corrigan (Panels 1 and 3) and Seamus Murphy of San Francisco Bay Ferry (Panel 2), executive panels elaborating these themes will serve as the centerpiece of the business program.

An overview of the panels:

Panel 1: Powered by People – Securing the Future of the Ferry Industry

Rapid technological advancement and new energy solutions require continuous competence building across organizations. This session explores how future-proofing operations depends on investing in people, fostering cross-departmental knowledge, and promoting inclusive leadership and ongoing training.

Guido Grimaldi – Grimaldi Group (Italy)

– Grimaldi Group (Italy) Ronny Øksnes – International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) (Norway)

– International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) (Norway) Marco Pavoncelli – E-Dea Transport Technology (Italy)

– E-Dea Transport Technology (Italy) Katy Taylor – Wightlink, Isle of Wight Ferries (UK)

– Wightlink, Isle of Wight Ferries (UK) Mark Wilson – NFL/BFL (Canada)

Panel 2: Essential Connection – Operating Lifeline and Commuter Services

Ferries serve as public infrastructure for island communities and urban centers alike. This discussion focuses on balancing public service obligations with operational efficiency, securing sustainable funding, meeting shifting customer expectations, and building resilient networks.

Neil Chapman – Red Funnel (UK)

– Red Funnel (UK) Worawit Chanchayanon – Thai Smile Bus (Thailand)

– Thai Smile Bus (Thailand) Sean Collins – Uber Boat by Thames Clippers (UK)

– Uber Boat by Thames Clippers (UK) Paul Gannaway – Batamfast Ferry (Singapore)

– Batamfast Ferry (Singapore) Brian Thomson – Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (Isle of Man)

Panel 3: At the Helm – Leadership in a Changing Ferry Industry

Leaders from major global operators examine strategic priorities, investment decisions, decarbonization pathways, and fleet innovation. The panel highlights how high-level collaboration is building a stronger, more sustainable, and future-ready sector.