ASF Intermodal Chose BigRoad’s Compliance Solution

ASF Intermodal, a full service drayage provider and transportation broker, has chosen BigRoad’s DashLink electronic logging device to achieve ELD mandate compliance.

Their fleet of 500 owner-operators drove the decision, choosing the driver-friendly solution over the competition.

“We were using an ELD solution from another provider until we discovered how expensive it would be to upgrade the hardware. They wanted us to pay upfront, which didn’t make sense for our fleet of owner-operators,” said Amanda Hall, Vice President of Safety at ASF Intermodal. “We value our drivers’ input, so we asked them to test different solutions and choose the one they liked best.”

ASF Intermodal tested the BigRoad Mobile App, BigRoad Web App , and DashLink ELD at one of their depots. It was an instant hit with both owner-operators and fleet managers. Drivers loved the plug-and-play installation of the DashLink ELD and how effortlessly it recorded their hours-of-service (HOS) and tracked compliance. Plus, there was no expensive upfront cost for hardware.

Fleet managers and dispatchers were equally impressed with the BigRoad Web App. With a constant stream of real-time data from the DashLink ELD and BigRoad Mobile App, office staff accurately tracked truck locations, improving the coordination of drivers and deliveries. Moreover, the BigRoad solution helped ASF Intermodal create operational efficiency by reducing paperwork and manual data entry.

“Allowing our drivers to choose their ELD solution was the best decision. With strong driver acceptance and adoption, we’ve rolled out BigRoad’s electronic logging device across our fleet very quickly,” notes Hall. “More importantly, our fleet of owner-operators and dispatchers are now working together under the same solution.”