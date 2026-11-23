Intermoor do Brasil and Navvik Services have entered a strategic alliance to pursue offshore energy opportunities in Brazil.

The non-exclusive agreement brings together Intermoor’s offshore mooring expertise and Navvik’s vessel capabilities, enabling the companies to provide a more coordinated approach to the tendering and delivery of projects requiring mooring and vessel services.

Through the alliance, Intermoor and Navvik will offer clients an integrated approach to offshore marine operations. This combines mooring engineering and operational experience with access to specialist vessel resources and marine expertise, supporting the planning and execution of all mooring operations.