International Day for Women in Maritime: An Ocean of Opportunities

This year’s International Day for Women in Maritime, celebrated annually on May 18, spotlights pathways for women’s leadership, participation and impact in the global ocean economy.

Women make up less than 20% of the maritime workforce onshore, with significantly lower participation at sea.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said: “Our theme this year recognizes the vast potential for inclusion, innovation and equality across the many different areas of work in the maritime world, from deck to boardroom, from ocean scientist to maritime administrator.”

He emphasized that “education, mentorship, policy and culture will bring down the barriers that have hindered progress.”