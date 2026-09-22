International Propeller Club of Norway Partners with Höegh Autoliners

The International Propeller Club of Norway announced a new partnership with Höegh Autoliners, strengthening the Club’s growing engagement with leading companies across the Norwegian and international maritime community.

The partnership was marked during the opening reception of New York High-Level Week and New York Climate Week, held at the Royal Norwegian Consulate General in New York. The signing brought together Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners, and Danielle Centeno, President of the International Propeller Club, Port of New York & New Jersey.

The setting reflected the international character of the partnership and the longstanding connection between the Propeller Club and the United States, while bringing the maritime community together during a week focused on global cooperation and climate action.

Headquartered in Norway and operating across major international trade routes, Höegh Autoliners is a provider of deep-sea RoRo transportation services. Its global operations and longstanding presence in international shipping include important connections with the United States and the North American market.

The occasion in New York also demonstrated one of the defining characteristics of the Propeller Club: while individual ports are rooted in their respective maritime communities, they form part of an international network connecting maritime professionals across countries and continents.

The partnership will support the International Propeller Club of Norway’s continued work to create arenas for dialogue, knowledge-sharing and collaboration, while strengthening connections between Norway’s maritime community and the wider international shipping industry.