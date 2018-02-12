Ammar Kanaan Appointed CEO of Terminal Investment by MSC

The shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has appointed Ammar Kanaan as Chief Executive Officer of its cargo container terminals arm Terminal Investment Limited (TiL). TIL directly manages or crosses 53 container terminals in ports of five continents.

As the founder and Chairman of International Port Management, Ammar Kanaan brings a wealth of expertise and 30 years’ experience in the transport and port sectors.

He has built companies focused on port management, transport engineering and transport consulting and also led the development and operations of MSC’s joint venture terminal in King Abdullah Port, Saudi Arabia. He holds a Master in Science in Transportation degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Ammar Kanaan replaces Vikram Sharma, who will retire from his position as Chief Executive Officer of TiL, effective 30 March, 2018. Vikram Sharma’s aspirations and leadership during the past nine years have helped TiL nearly triple its portfolio terminal equity investments and assured consistent container volume growth.

Commenting on the change in management, Diego Aponte, President and CEO of MSC Group and Chairman of TiL, said: “The appointment of Ammar Kanaan further strengthens our port terminal investment business. I would like to thank Vikram Sharma for his commitment, hard work and dedication. He has been instrumental in ensuring TiL’s successful growth over the years.”