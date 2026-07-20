Iran Claims Two Oil Tankers Exploded in Strait of Hormuz

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Monday that two oil tankers had exploded and been immobilised after attempting to transit what it described as an unsafe southern route through the Strait of Hormuz, alleging they had been encouraged by the U.S. military to use the passage.

Reuters could not immediately verify the incident. The statement gave no details on the vessels' names, flags, crews or any casualties.

The Guards said the waterway would remain unsafe as long as what it called U.S. "aggression" in the region continued, warning that "this passage will not be safe for the transit of petrochemical products, nor even a single drop of oil and gas."

They told the U.S. military to prepare for a "punitive operation."





(Reuters - Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Sonali Paul)