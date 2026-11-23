Iran’s floating crude storage in Asia is nearly gone. Windward put Iranian crude stored on tankers off Malaysia at about 70 million barrels in January, and at most about 3.8 million barrels remain. The tankers that delivered that crude are sitting empty off Sri Lanka. As the stock in Asia runs out, a larger Iranian attempt to move crude past the U.S. blockade becomes more likely.

Iran’s crude buffer in Asia sits on tankers at Malaysia’s Eastern Outer Port Limits (EOPL) anchorage. After Windward's January prediction, it was about 30 million barrels in late March. On 12 July, Windward tracked nine sanctioned Iranian tankers at EOPL with AIS off, holding about 14.6 million barrels.

As of November 20, only two Iran-linked VLCCs at the anchorage were last reported laden: M.T HEDY (IMO 9212888) on June 19 and FIONA II (IMO 9262766) on September 11. Together they hold at most about 3.8 million barrels.

The tankers that carried that crude have not gone back to Iran for more. On August 30, Windward flagged 21 Iran-flagged ships drifting off Sri Lanka, 20 of them empty crude tankers. Nearly three months later they are still there. On November 20, 20 sanctioned tankers, 18 of them VLCCs, were at ballast draught off Sri Lanka, which indicates they are empty. Sentinel-2 satellite imagery from the same day shows a tanker at 19 of their 20 AIS positions. That is about 38 million barrels of empty capacity waiting for the U.S. blockade to open.

The pressure on Iran to move crude is building. The first attempt to cross the blockade line will likely come from tankers that are already loaded and close. Four laden crude tankers carrying an estimated 4.9 million barrels are between the Strait of Hormuz and the line, within about a day’s sailing of it. As the stock in Asia runs out, a larger crude push becomes more likely.

Sanctioned VLCCs at the EOPL anchorage on satellite imagery. Only M.T

HEDY and FIONA II last reported laden. Source: Windward

20 sanctioned tankers at ballast draught off Sri Lanka, November 20, 2026.

Sentinel-2 imagery shows a tanker at 19 of their 20 AIS positions. Source: Windward