Iskra Shipyard tapped to Build Firefighting Vessel

Croatian shipbuilder Iskra Shipyard has signed a €2.24 million contract to design and build a new high-speed firefighting vessel for the Zadar County Firefighting Association, with delivery scheduled within 12 months.



The 15-meter vessel will be built at Iskra’s shipyard in Šibenik and deployed for firefighting operations around Zadar County’s islands, ports and coastal areas. It will also support firefighting, emergency response and civil protection services during maritime emergencies.



The project is part of Zadar County’s EU-funded “Resilient Archipelago” program, aimed at improving emergency-response capabilities across one of Croatia’s most island-dense maritime regions.



The newbuild will measure 15 meters LOA, with a 14.7-meter hull length, 4.7-meter overall beam and 1.35-meter draft. Propulsion will come from two Volvo Penta IPS950 units, each rated at 533 kW at 2,500 rpm, providing a maximum speed of 27 knots. Range at cruising speed is specified at 150 nautical miles.



Electrical power will be supplied by a 19.4-kW Sole Diesel generator, while deck equipment will include a 3.6-kW Italwinch Starplus anchor windlass.



The design builds on the search-and-rescue boat platform previously developed by Iskra, with modifications specifically targeting marine firefighting operations. Naval architecture and design work has again been assigned to the Croatian branch of U.S. boatbuilder Metal Shark, which collaborated with Iskra on the earlier SAR vessels delivered to Croatia’s Ministry of Health and harbor master offices.



“This is a vessel developed on the foundations of the successful SAR project…but further adapted to the specific requirements of firefighting operations at sea,” said Roko Vuletić, Chairman of the Management Board of Iskra Shipyard.



Željko Šoša, President of the Zadar County Firefighting Association, said the vessel will strengthen firefighting and civil-protection capabilities across the archipelago.



Iskra said Croatian suppliers and technical specialists will participate in the construction program, continuing the yard’s expansion in the specialized workboat, search-and-rescue and maritime emergency-response vessel markets.

Image courtesy Iskra ShipyardTechnical Specifications

Length overall (LOA) | 15 m

Hull length | 14.7 m

Overall beam | 4.7 m

Hull beam | 4.4 m

Draft | 1.35 m

Propulsion | 2 × Volvo Penta IPS950, 533 kW @ 2,500 rpm

Generator | Sole Diesel, 19.4 kW

Anchor windlass | Italwinch Starplus, 3.6 kW

Range at cruising speed | 150 nautical miles

Maximum speed | 27 knots