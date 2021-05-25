Island Offshore Bags Walk-to-Work Vessel Contract at UK Wind Farm

Norwegian offshore vessel firm Island Offshore said Tuesday it had won a vessel contract at the Moray East offshore wind farm in the UK.

With its Island Crown vessel, Island Offshore is providing the wind farm operator MOWEL with Walk-to-Work services.

The Island Crown has already started the project for Moray East, operating out of Peterhead, north-east in Scotland.

The vessel is used to accommodate and transfer technicians and equipment for work on the windfarm’s three offshore substation platforms.

"These operations are scheduled to last until the last part of June 2021, with potential extensions into July 2021," Island Offshore said in a social media post.

Built in 2013, 96.8 meters long Island Crown can accommodate 100 crew members aboard. It is equipped with a gangway system, subsea crane, a helideck, and a large tank capacity

The 950MW Moray East offshore wind farm is being developed by Moray Offshore Windfarm East Ltd (MOWEL), which is a joint venture company owned by Ocean Winds ( 56.6%) Diamond Green Limited (33.4%), and CTG (10%).