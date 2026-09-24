Italy Launches $4.2B DDX Destroyer Vessel Program

Italy has formally launched its next-generation destroyer program, with Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN) signing a contract valued at approximately $4.2 billion with OCCAR for two new DDX destroyers for the Italian Navy.



OSN, the joint venture between Fincantieri (51%) and Leonardo (49%), said the contract includes approximately $1.48 billion in options and covers development, production, logistics studies and Initial In-Service Support.



Fincantieri and Leonardo are expected to receive subcontracts valued at approximately $2.05 billion and $1.93 billion, respectively, including options.



The 180-meter, 13,500-ton DDX vessels will replace Italy's Horizon-class destroyers, representing a significant increase in size and capability. Designed for a crew of 251 and a range of 4,000 nautical miles, the ships are scheduled for delivery in 2033 and 2035.



Fincantieri will serve as platform system integrator, while Leonardo will design and develop the combat system.



A primary mission will be Integrated Air & Missile Defence (IAMD). The ships will feature Leonardo's new-generation SADOC 5 C5I system, a high-power fully digital S-band AESA radar and an MBDA weapons system designed to counter missile, ballistic and hypersonic threats.



Digitalization and automation will feature heavily in the design. Fincantieri's Navis Sapiens concept will provide what the company describes as an electronic "brain," collecting and correlating data across onboard systems to support operational decisions, technical management and lifecycle maintenance.



The ships will also incorporate a DC electrical sub-network and energy storage, an integrated stabilization and steering system, and an advanced digital backbone capable of integrating unmanned surface and underwater vehicles.



"The DDX program represents a strategic step for Fincantieri and for Italy's national defense industry," said Fincantieri CEO Pierroberto Folgiero, calling it one of Italy's most significant naval programs launched in recent years.



OSN CEO Giovanni Sorrentino said DDX represents "much more than the construction of two new naval vessels," describing the program as a generational leap in Italy's maritime defense capabilities.