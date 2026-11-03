Dutch-based Jack-Up Barge, backed by the Van Es Group, has expanded its fleet with the three-legged accommodation and services jack-up unit JB 121, following a naming ceremony in Dalian, China.

The ceremony took place on November 3 at Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore, ahead of the unit's scheduled departure for the Netherlands in early November.

Jack-Up Barge, a company that provides support services across the offshore wind, oil and gas, and maritime infrastructure sectors, initiated the acquisition of JB 121 earlier in 2026 as part of its fleet expansion strategy, adding to its existing units JB 114, JB 115, JB 117 and JB 120.

The new jack-up is designed to support offshore installation, commissioning, maintenance and accommodation campaigns, including offshore wind projects.

Based on the GustoMSC AJ-series design, JB 121 features three truss legs with a rack-and-pinion jacking system and accommodation capacity for up to 354 personnel.

The unit is equipped with a 200-tonne working load limit (WLL) main crane mounted on a cantilever, alongside two 50-tonne WLL auxiliary cranes. It also provides approximately 1,340 square meters of deck space for offshore operations.

“JB 121 represents an important strategic addition to our fleet- The combination of extensive accommodation capacity, deep-water capability and offshore crane support allows us support larger and increasingly complex offshore projects, particularly within the offshore wind sector,” said Frank Kees, Managing Director of Jack-Up Barge.