James Fisher Opens Uruguay Base

James Fisher and Sons has established a new operational base in Uruguay. A key growth region for the business, the new base expands James Fisher’s ship-to-ship (STS) services in South America to provide a strategic hub for clients requiring rapid mobilization and support across South America’s energy trade routes.

The base was inaugurated with a successful offshore operation, safely transferring one million barrels of crude oil between two tankers. The operation mobilized James Fisher’s specialist equipment, fenders and hoses, along with its dedicated STS team deployed via the support craft WP Halle.

Working in partnership with MEINA Offshore Services, part of the WP Group, James Fisher’s regional operating partner providing logistics, agency and yard services, the team successfully and safely managed the complex offshore transfer.

The La Paloma base forms part of James Fisher’s strategy to expand its network of STS hubs in targeted locations worldwide, ensuring consistent safety, operational excellence and sustainable practices across key global shipping routes.



