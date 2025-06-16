Japan Energy Expo '25 Opens this Week

JERA’s major U.S. LNG supply deal sets the stage for Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition 2025, taking place 18 – 20 June in Tokyo, with live commentary expected from JERA’s Global CEO and METI during the Opening Ceremony.

The Strategic Summit will feature top executives from Shell, TotalEnergies, and Linde, alongside government leaders, addressing global energy stability, LNG diversification, and clean fuel investments.

With over 100 exhibitors and sponsors, and high-level sessions including the LNG Producer-Consumer Conference and Climatetech Theatre, the event offers a powerful forum for energy security, innovation, and cross-border collaboration.

Just days after JERA, Japan’s largest power utility, announced landmark agreements to secure up to 5.5 million tonnes of U.S. LNG annually over 20 years, attention now turns to Tokyo where the global energy community will converge for the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition 2025, taking place 18 – 20 June at Tokyo Big Sight. The timing could not be more critical. With energy security and diversification top of mind, JERA’s announcement exemplifies the type of leadership and investment that will dominate discussions throughout the three-day international summit.

JERA’s Global CEO and Chair, Mr. Yukio Kani, and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) will both address these developments live at the events’ Opening Ceremony on 18 June at 10:00. Their remarks will underscore the strategic relevance of long-term LNG supply agreements, and the indispensable role LNG continues to play in Japan’s energy resilience.

In a show of institutional alignment, the 14th LNG Producer-Consumer Conference, co-hosted by METI and the International Energy Agency (IEA), will be co-located with the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition on 20 June for the first time, reinforcing the event’s growing prominence as a market-moving platform.

The exhibition floor will feature major players including JERA, Tokyo Gas, Chevron, Aramco, Cheniere, JOGMEC and TotalEnergies. Attendees can explore market-ready solutions spanning LNG, ammonia, hydrogen, AI-driven optimisation, renewables, and next-generation infrastructure. JERA will also host daily live knowledge-sharing sessions at their booth, offering insights into their Digital Power Plant initiative and AI-enabled operations.

Beyond the exhibition, the Strategic Summit will feature a powerhouse line-up of speakers, including Wael Sawan, CEO of Shell; Sanjiv Lamba, CEO of Linde; and Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies. Discussions will centre on energy diversification, LNG certification, Scope 3 decarbonisation, and the role of clean fuels in industrial growth.

The Climatetech Theatre will offer free-to-attend sessions each afternoon, including the highly anticipated panel on fusion energy innovation and the final pitch round of the Energy Innovators Challenge, spotlighting next-generation startups and ideas. Side events, such as the Women in Energy Networking Reception, Future Leaders Breakfast, and a Private Networking event hosted by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), round out a packed programme of strategic engagements and high-level convenings.

In a year where Japan’s Seventh Strategic Energy Plan and international LNG dynamics are reshaping global energy policy, Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition 2025 stands as the essential meeting point to engage with decision-makers, catalyse partnerships, and secure the future of energy.

For more information or to register, visit: www.japanenergyevent.com To request media passes: Media Registration