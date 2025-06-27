Japan Pilots Tap NYK Vessel Pair LNG Barka, Lily Fortune for Awards

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier LNG Barka, operated and managed by an NYK Group company, along with the bulk carrier Lily Fortune, operated by NYK, was honored with the "Best Quality Ship 2024" award sponsored by the Japan Federation of Pilots' Associations. The award ceremony took place on June 26, 2025. Notably, among the approximately 24,000 vessels evaluated in fiscal year 2024, the NYK Group had two of the nine award-winning ships.

The award was established in 2003 to promote safe vessel operation and the protection of ports and the marine environment. Each year, up to 10 vessels are selected for the award from among the vessels boarded by pilots in September and October in pilotage districts throughout Japan.

The selection process entails a comprehensive evaluation of several key factors: the quality of facilities that support safe and reliable pilot embarkation and disembarkation, the level of training provided in BRM, and the effectiveness of the unified onboard command and order system.

Lily Fortune

Type of ship: Bulk carrier

Length overall: 234.9 m

Breadth: 43.0 m

Gross tonnage: 52,307 tons

Ship management: Misuga Kaiun Co., Ltd.

Operation management: NYK

Image courtesy NYK