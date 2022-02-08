Marine Link
Japan Suspends Shipment of Black Rockfish over Radiation Concerns

February 8, 2022

Japan's health ministry said on Tuesday it had ordered the suspension of shipments of black rockfish caught off Fukushima prefecture after radiation exceeding an upper limit was detected in a catch late last month.

The development comes on the heels of an announcement by Taiwan that it would relax a ban on food imports from Japan put in place after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The suspension means the targetted fish would not be shipped, regardless of the destination, a ministry official said. 

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

