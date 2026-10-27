Japanese Giants Join Forces on Four Ammonia-Fueled Car Carriers

Seven Japanese companies have agreed to develop an integrated ammonia fuel supply chain and build four ammonia-fueled car carriers, establishing a commercial bunkering operation in Japan's Chubu region to support the vessels when they enter service in 2030.



The agreement brings together shipowners NYK Line and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE), shipbuilders Imabari Shipbuilding, Shin Kurushima Dockyard, Nihon Shipyard and Kyokuyo Shipyard, as well as energy company JERA.



The project encompasses green ammonia procurement, shoreside storage and loading infrastructure, construction of a dedicated ammonia bunkering vessel, and the design, construction and operation of four car carriers.



At the center of the fuel supply network is JERA's ammonia receiving terminal adjacent to the Hekinan Thermal Power Station. JERA will procure green ammonia produced using renewable energy, with potential supplies from India, and develop additional ship loading infrastructure to support marine fuel distribution.



Kyokuyo Shipyard will construct the dedicated ammonia bunkering vessel, scheduled for completion in 2030. The vessel will be owned and operated by NYK or a wholly owned subsidiary.



NYK and K LINE will establish an equally owned joint venture to handle ammonia fuel sales and supply, primarily serving vessels at the ports of Nagoya and Mikawa through ship-to-ship bunkering.



The arrangement is intended to provide the infrastructure necessary to support commercial operation of ammonia-powered oceangoing vessels, addressing a key challenge facing shipowners considering alternative fuels: securing reliable supplies at suitable bunkering locations.





Four Car Carriers for 2030 Delivery



Under the agreement, NYK and K LINE will each introduce two ammonia-fueled car carriers, with all four vessels scheduled for completion in 2030.

The ships, described by the partners as Japan's first ammonia-fueled car carriers, will transport finished vehicles for customers including Toyota Motor Corporation.



Each vessel will feature dual-fuel engines capable of operating on ammonia, along with fuel tanks sized to permit trans-Pacific voyages using ammonia alone. Shin Kurushima Dockyard will lead basic design, with construction undertaken jointly by Shin Kurushima, Imabari Shipbuilding and Nihon Shipyard.



The four car carriers will incorporate multiple safety measures, including leak prevention and detection systems and equipment to neutralize ammonia following a release. The bunkering vessel will also feature specialized containment and safety systems. The partners are positioning the Chubu region as a hub for commercial ammonia bunkering, combining energy infrastructure already being developed for power generation with a new marine fuel distribution network.