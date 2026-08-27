JE Dunn, Alberici Place Final Beam in $300m Saronic Expansion

JE Dunn Construction and Alberici Constructors, Inc. celebrated placing the final structural beam of Saronic Technologies’ $300 million shipyard expansion project. Saronic will use the expanded Franklin shipyard to increase production capacity for its fleet of Marauders, the company’s 180-foot fully autonomous ships.

The project broke ground in November 2025 and is expected to be completed in early 2027. The JE Dunn | Alberici joint venture is adding more than 300,000 square feet to the existing footprint, including three new slips, expanded warehouse capacity, and a dedicated production line for Saronic’s Marauder vessels.

The joint venture’s self-perform capabilities, procurement strategy and acquisition of critical materials have shortened traditional delivery timelines. Timely decision making by Saronic has also enabled the team to align quickly with solutions and keep construction moving. The project reached a peak workforce of 200 craft professionals, engineers and project leaders.