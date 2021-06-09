Marine Link
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Jensen Joins Maersk Tankers

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 9, 2021

Susanne Jensen (Photo: Maersk Tankers)

Susanne Jensen (Photo: Maersk Tankers)

Susanne Jensen will join Maersk Tankers as new global head of partner sales and service.

Jensen will join Maersk Tankers on August 16 and will lead the company’s sales efforts to increase the number of vessels under commercial management and drive partner engagement with existing and new partners.

“We are in the midst of transforming our commercial function to boost the focus on providing valuable commercial services for shipowners,” said Eva Birgitte Bisgaard, Maersk Tankers chief commercial officer. “With her more than 20 years of experience in shipping, true service mindset and solid understanding of shipowners’ needs, Susanne is a strong fit for taking our service delivery to partners to the next level.”

Offshore Wind is the focus of this special April 2021 eMag edition from Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (MR), combining the resources of MR + sister-publications Marine News and Offshore Engineer
Read the Magazine

Crowley, Esvagt Team to Tackle Offshore Wind Opportunities

Editorial
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News