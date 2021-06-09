Jensen Joins Maersk Tankers

Susanne Jensen will join Maersk Tankers as new global head of partner sales and service.

Jensen will join Maersk Tankers on August 16 and will lead the company’s sales efforts to increase the number of vessels under commercial management and drive partner engagement with existing and new partners.

“We are in the midst of transforming our commercial function to boost the focus on providing valuable commercial services for shipowners,” said Eva Birgitte Bisgaard, Maersk Tankers chief commercial officer. “With her more than 20 years of experience in shipping, true service mindset and solid understanding of shipowners’ needs, Susanne is a strong fit for taking our service delivery to partners to the next level.”