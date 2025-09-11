JERA Signs MoU with Montenegro on LNG Terminal, Gas Plant

JERA Co. and the Government of Montenegro have signed of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to explore the development of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal and an associated gas-fired plant in the country.

Through this strategic partnership, the Government of Montenegro will leverage JERA’s global expertise to enhance its national energy mix, strengthen energy security, support decarbonization goals, and position the country as a major energy hub in the Western Balkans.

Under this MoU, JERA and the Montenegro Government will conduct a comprehensive feasibility study covering the technical, commercial, and financial viability of the proposed LNG Terminal and the associated gas-fired power plant development project.

The study will also lay the groundwork for potential project implementation agreements.

“The planned feasibility study will provide us with concrete data on potential locations and the viability of liquefied natural gas development in Montenegro, thereby creating the basis for making strategic decisions in the interest of our country’s energy security and sustainable development,” said Admir Šahmanović, Minister of Energy and Mining of the Montenegro Government.

"As a reliable energy partner committed to reliable, sustainable energy development, our extensive experience in LNG infrastructure and proven track record of delivering complex international energy projects, uniquely position us to help Montenegro achieve its strategic energy objectives,” added Steve Winn, Chief Global Strategist, JERA.