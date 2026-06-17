How JobMarineMan Is Building a Direct Crew Recruitment Ecosystem

Maritime recruitment has become more digital, but many platforms still replicate familiar agency workflows online. JobMarineMan.com , developed by ship and crew management company Marine MAN, is taking a different approach: a direct recruitment ecosystem built for shipowners and seafarers.

The premise is straightforward but a departure from how the industry normally works. A shipowner gets a corporate presence on the platform with full account control; a seafarer gets a structured profile in a growing seafarer database . Between them sits Jobs at Sea , the platform's vacancy board, which the company says reaches over 3,000 daily visitors — but the vacancy board is just the entry point, not the destination.

What shipowners actually get once they're inside is closer to a recruitment operating system than a posting tool. A Crew CV Inbox makes every application searchable by rank, certification, IMO number, engine type, and English level — no more digging through email attachments one by one. Shortlists, custom tags, and internal notes let a team track candidates through a pipeline the way any modern hiring process would, and a pool of former crew can be maintained for rehiring people the company already trusts, rather than starting cold every contract cycle. The Crew Broadcasts tool helps maintain that relationship between contracts, sending updates straight to seafarers' phones via WhatsApp, Telegram, or email.

The platform does not require an intermediary to control access between shipowners and seafarers. Shipowners can appoint their own manning office or an authorized representative to operate inside their account, while retaining final say over hiring decisions — meaning a company can adopt direct hiring without unwinding relationships it already values.

"Shipowners should be able to control their own recruitment pipeline while continuing to work with the manning partners they trust," said Pavel Manchenko, Managing Director and Founder of Marine MAN. "JobMarineMan was designed to provide that direct access, visibility, and control."

One of the more distinctive pieces of the ecosystem is Vessel Insights : free access to technical data on more than 120,000 vessels, alongside a growing set of crew feedback submitted by seafarers who have served on board. It's a level of transparency that doesn't typically exist in maritime hiring — useful for benchmarking a sister vessel, researching a counterpart's fleet, or understanding what reputation a ship carries among the people who've sailed it.

Visibility runs in both directions. An employer branding section lets shipowners build out a profile, showcase their fleet and culture, and publish content to an audience the platform says exceeds 100,000 maritime professionals — a channel for companies to market themselves to seafarers, not just the other way around. Participating shipowners appear in a public Shipowners Directory to help attract talent, while direct contacts, internal communications, and operational details stay restricted from public access.

Marine MAN says the next addition will be an AI-driven crew manning tool, designed to automate CV screening and deliver shortlists of candidates matched against shipowner-defined requirements for final review, expected to roll out later in 2026 — built on top of the same continuously updated database that already underpins the ecosystem.

For companies that want more than the platform alone, JobMarineMan.com connects to Marine MAN's wider portfolio of crewing and compliance services, including full crew management , maritime payroll administration , flag state documentation for crew , and DOC Holder, ISM/ISPS/MLC, and insurance management support — one entry point into a wider relationship rather than a standalone tool.