The Jones Act Waiver of 2026: Implications for American Shipping, Energy, and National Security

On March 17, 2026, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security took the extraordinary step of issuing a sweeping waiver of the Jones Act at the request of the U.S. Department of Defense. The waiver, one of the broadest in the history of the nation’s cabotage laws, opened U.S. domestic waterways to foreign-flagged and foreign-built vessels carrying hundreds of energy and agricultural commodity types. To understand why this matters and why it remains deeply controversial, an understanding of the underlying law is necessary.

The Jones Act, named for its sponsor Senator Wesley L. Jones (R-WA) and also known as the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, includes core requirements that are a cornerstone of American maritime policy. The Act requires that any vessel transporting cargo between two U.S. ports or points be U.S.-built, U.S.-flagged, and U.S.-citizen-owned. Every type of waterborne cargo movement falls under its umbrella—container ships, tank ships, dry bulk carriers, and inland tugs and barges. The law was designed with a dual purpose: to sustain the domestic maritime industry and to ensure the United States always has a merchant marine capable of supporting military operations in times of national emergency.

On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched coordinated military operations against Iran, known as Operation Epic Fury. The consequences for global energy markets were immediate and severe. The Strait of Hormuz—the narrow chokepoint through which approximately one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies transit—was effectively closed. Global supply chains buckled. Energy prices spiked.

Within weeks, the Department of Defense formally requested a Jones Act waiver, invoking section 501(a) of Title 46, United States Code—a provision authorizing the executive branch to waive navigation or vessel inspection laws in the interest of national defense. The Department of Homeland Security granted the request to waive the coastwise trade restrictions of the Act on March 17, issuing an initial 60-day waiver. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed implementation of the waiver two days later via official bulletin, attaching a list of 659 commodity categories covered by the action, including crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas, coal, fertilizers, and fertilizer inputs.

The breadth of this waiver is notable in comparison to previous Jones Act administrative waivers, which typically have been narrowly tailored and disaster-specific. Foreign-flagged, foreign-built, foreign-owned vessels are now permitted to move hundreds of different types of energy and agriculture related cargo between U.S. domestic ports, including those serving Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. What’s more, the duration of the waiver was extended on April 24, to expire at 11:59 pm on August 16, 2026, and it has now been expanded to cover 671 distinct commodity types.

CBP has set strict procedural requirements for businesses wishing to take advantage of the waiver. Vessel owner-operators are required to notify CBP before each voyage, provide documentation of the cargo, supply a statement affirming that the shipment is moving under the waiver, and report voyage details to the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) within ten days of completion, explaining why the waiver served the interest of national defense. MARAD, in turn, is required by statute to publish these voyage reports on an appropriate Department of Transportation website.

According to the White House, the administration’s rationale for the waiver is to “mitigate the short-term disruptions to the oil market” resulting from U.S. military action in Iran. This, apparently, on the theory that allowing foreign vessels to fill perceived (not necessarily real) capacity gaps between American ports should improve supply, reduce transportation costs, and help moderate retail fuel prices.

In practice, the waiver has largely failed to achieve any of these things. An independent review by the U.S. Navy League’s Center for Maritime Strategy based on March and April waiver data estimated a price impact on gasoline of only $0.000157 per gallon. Even so, while the use of foreign vessels under the waiver at first was limited, it now is growing. The most recent cumulative MARAD report on waiver use, dated May 26, lists 63 instances where the waiver was granted, up from 30 instances reported May 4; but the critical point to understand is that the crude oil and gasoline flow patterns supported by the waiver do not meaningfully address the specific bottlenecks driving world oil and gasoline price increases. The core structural problem—insufficient global supply caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz—is not one that domestic coastwise shipping realistically can solve or even mitigate in any meaningful way. This is so regardless of whether the vessels in coastwise trade are Jones Act qualified or foreign.

Questions also have been raised regarding the legal mechanism used to implement the waiver. The waiver was issued pursuant to 46 U.S.C. § 501(a), the broadest available administrative waiver authority, and it applies nationwide. The waiver authority at 46 U.S.C. § 501(b), which is a narrower, more targeted provision tied to “immediate defense” requirements, arguably would have been more appropriate for the operational justifications cited, and would have better limited competitive disruption to domestic industry.

The Jones Act fleet has long operated in a protected domestic market—indeed, since 1789 the United States has imposed U.S.-built, U.S.-flagged, U.S.-citizen-owned restrictions on the “coasting trade.” Even a temporary, partial opening of the U.S. coastwise trade to foreign competition carries tangible consequences: reduced cargo volumes for American vessel owner-operators, uncertainties surrounding pre-existing charter parties, and pressure on the well over half-million American maritime jobs the Jones Act is estimated to support directly and indirectly. Carriers and unions have raised concerns that the duration and breadth of the waiver extend well beyond what military necessity requires. They’re putting it kindly, as I would argue the waiver bears no real relationship whatsoever to any current or reasonably foreseeable U.S. military or national security exigency—whether it be the military action in Iran, maintenance of the current ceasefire, or the severe increase in global oil and refined petroleum product costs.

For foreign vessel owner-operators, the waiver creates new potential commercial opportunities, but not without legal complexity. Other U.S. laws governing vessel inspections, labor standards, crew citizenship, and customs procedures are not suspended alongside the Jones Act restrictions, meaning foreign vessel owner-operators have to navigate a complex patchwork of still-applicable laws and regulations even while operating under the waiver.

With the waiver now extended through August 16, 2026, the debate over its wisdom continues. Proponents argue that flexible maritime policy is essential in a period of genuine national emergency, and that protecting domestic industry should not come at the expense of energy security during wartime. These arguments miss the point: there is no meaningful energy security achieved by the waiver. The waiver is too broad, has not lowered and simply cannot materially lower prices, and risks undermining the very domestic maritime capacity the Jones Act exists to foster, promote, develop, and maintain, in the interest of U.S. national and economic security.





Jeffrey Lewis is a member at Cozen O’Connor and has over 30 years of extensive experience representing and advising clients, members of Congress, and federal agencies on a wide range of legislative, regulatory, and policy matters. He previously held senior leadership roles within the U.S. Department of Transportation, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.