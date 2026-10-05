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Monday, October 12, 2026

Joshua Jordan Steps in As New Roboat CEO

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 5, 2026

© Roboat

© Roboat

Roboat, the Amsterdam-based startup developing autonomy systems for transport over water, announced a step towards scaling up operations as Unse Reinema, CEO and co-founder, is handing over the reins to Joshua Jordan. 

Joshua Jordan has been with Roboat since the beginning. With over a decade in Al and software startups, he is positioned to bring Reboat's vision to the world and take the company to the next level.

"I believe autonomy will fundamentally change transport over water. With its technology, Roboat has already proven that this is no longer a vision for the future, but something that can be deployed today. My role is to put that promise into practice at greater scale," said Jordan. 

To accelerate this phase, Roboat is currently raising capital to further invest in technology development and market rollout. Roboat is in talks with partners, operators, and parties in the logistics chain who share the company's vision and want to help shape the future together.

With the advent of fuel transition, digitalization, AI and autonomy, innovation in vessel design and operation proceeds at unprecedented speed.
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