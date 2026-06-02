Jotun Receives New DNV Speed Loss Verifications

Jotun, a leader in marine coatings, announced new speed loss verifications for selected hull performance products and solutions. Carried out by DNV based on ISO 19030 methodology and in-service operational data, the independent verifications add new documented speed loss results across Jotun's hull performance portfolio.

The latest additions include speed loss data for SeaQuantum Pro U and the SeaQuantum Ill- and S-series, alongside the recently announced results for Hull Skating Solutions (HSS). Together with earlier results for SeaQuantum 2200 and the company's previously announced avoided CO, emissions figures for 2025, this means Jotun now has documented speed loss results across a broader share of its hull performance portfolio.

The speed loss verifications follow established ISO 19030 methodologies and are based on in-service operational data from a representative range of vessels.

Jotun's portfolio now consists of a broad range of products and solutions verified using this methodology, including:

﻿﻿SeaQuantum l/S-series with an average of 1.8% speed loss.

﻿﻿SeaQuantum Pro U with an average of 2.5% speed loss.

Earlier verified products and solutions include:

﻿﻿SeaQuantum X200 with an average of 1.0% speed loss.

﻿﻿Hull Skating Solutions (HSS), with assessments indicating no measurable speed loss and an "always clean hull".

Earlier this year, Jotun published verified figures for total avoided CO2 emissions from vessels coated with Jotun products in 2025, further linking hull performance to measurable environmental impact.