Jotun, a provider of marine coatings, has been selected to supply coatings for a major series of new LNG carriers for Knutsen. The vessels will be built at Hanwha Ocean in Korea, bringing together three companies with extensive experience in the LNG shipping segment.

The project covers nine 174,000 cbm LNG carriers. Steel cutting for the vessels is scheduled to begin in January 2027.

The newbuilding program continues the relationship between Knutsen and Jotun, built over several projects and close cooperation both in Norway and at shipyards in Korea.

Hull performance was an important consideration in the coating specification. Jotun's Hull Performance Solutions (HPS 2.0) was selected for the vessels, providing a solution designed to support predictable vessel performance throughout the lifecycle. The original project evaluation placed particular emphasis on antifouling technology and long-term coating performance.