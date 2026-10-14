JPMorganChase Announces New Leadership for $1.5 Trillion Security and Resiliency Initiative

JPMorganChase has added two senior leaders to support shipbuilding and maritime efforts within its Security and Resiliency Initiative (SRI), the firm's $1.5 trillion, 10-year effort focused on strengthening industries critical to economic and national security.

Chryssa Rask has joined the firm to lead SRI's shipbuilding efforts and support its broader work across supply chain and advanced manufacturing. Most recently, she was an investor with Cerberus Capital Management's Supply Chain Fund, where she focused on companies and technologies that strengthen supply-chain resilience and U.S. industrial capabilities.

Jim Hamilton has also joined as a senior advisor focused on shipbuilding. A former head of Transportation Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan, Jim brings more than 30 years of transportation and shipping experience and will work closely with Chryssa on SRI's efforts to strengthen domestic shipbuilding capacity, maritime resilience and the broader maritime ecosystem.

Together, they add deep industry, investment and policy expertise as SRI expands its work across sectors important to supply-chain security and industrial capacity.