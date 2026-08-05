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Saturday, August 8, 2026

July Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Increases Slightly

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 5, 2026

© Lake Carriers’ Association

© Lake Carriers’ Association

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 5.1 million tons in July, an increase of less than one percent compared to 2025. Shipments were below the month’s 5-year average by 7.2 percent.

 Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 22.5 million tons, an increase of 3.3 percent compared to a year ago. Iron ore shipments were 5.2 percent below their 5-year average for the first seven months of the year. 

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: July 2021-2026 and 5-Year Average

Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas

(net tons)

 

 






Average

Port

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2021-2025

Duluth, MN

1,113,967

1,009,221

969,908

853,016

1,141,047

885,915

1,017,432

Superior, WI

1,383,365

1,528,578

1,331,525

1,479,797

938,078

833,339

1,332,269

Two Harbors, MN

1,573,093

1,714,045

1,688,169

1,871,492

1,424,692

1,626,606

1,654,298

Silver Bay, MN

607,650

151,151

521,882

391,240

471,324

371,530

428,649

Marquette, MI*

663,687

590,397

821,541

777,539

853,299

943,152

741,293

Cleveland, OH**

337,080

300,674

430,637

359,591

278,944

457,073

341,385

Ashtabula, OH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

5,678,842

5,294,066

5,763,662

5,732,675

5,107,384

5,117,615

5,515,326

*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports





**Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor





Year-To-Date 2021-2026

 







Average

Port

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2021-2025

Duluth, MN

4,322,535

3,169,813

4,469,163

4,284,796

4,465,398

3,792,120

4,142,341

Superior, WI

6,145,914

5,368,097

6,182,405

5,458,482

4,222,123

4,195,723

5,475,404

Two Harbors, MN

8,203,488

6,588,455

7,824,081

7,762,798

6,687,513

6,291,896

7,413,267

Silver Bay, MN

2,572,013

863,363

1,058,651

2,431,723

1,921,248

1,763,198

1,769,400

Marquette, MI*

3,477,332

2,297,120

3,631,167

3,522,892

3,240,454

4,069,336

3,233,793

Cleveland, OH**

1,662,391

791,886

2,453,981

2,116,326

1,217,485

2,316,185

1,648,414

Ashtabula, OH

28,553

0

0

0

0

34,181

5,711

Total

26,412,226

19,078,734

25,619,448

25,577,017

21,754,221

22,462,639

23,688,329

Information based on data from knowledgeable sources.  However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information. Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.

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