July Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Increases Slightly
Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 5.1 million tons in July, an increase of less than one percent compared to 2025. Shipments were below the month’s 5-year average by 7.2 percent.
Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 22.5 million tons, an increase of 3.3 percent compared to a year ago. Iron ore shipments were 5.2 percent below their 5-year average for the first seven months of the year.
Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: July 2021-2026 and 5-Year Average
Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas
(net tons)
Average
Port
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2021-2025
Duluth, MN
1,113,967
1,009,221
969,908
853,016
1,141,047
885,915
1,017,432
Superior, WI
1,383,365
1,528,578
1,331,525
1,479,797
938,078
833,339
1,332,269
Two Harbors, MN
1,573,093
1,714,045
1,688,169
1,871,492
1,424,692
1,626,606
1,654,298
Silver Bay, MN
607,650
151,151
521,882
391,240
471,324
371,530
428,649
Marquette, MI*
663,687
590,397
821,541
777,539
853,299
943,152
741,293
Cleveland, OH**
337,080
300,674
430,637
359,591
278,944
457,073
341,385
Ashtabula, OH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
5,678,842
5,294,066
5,763,662
5,732,675
5,107,384
5,117,615
5,515,326
*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports
**Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor
Year-To-Date 2021-2026
Average
Port
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2021-2025
Duluth, MN
4,322,535
3,169,813
4,469,163
4,284,796
4,465,398
3,792,120
4,142,341
Superior, WI
6,145,914
5,368,097
6,182,405
5,458,482
4,222,123
4,195,723
5,475,404
Two Harbors, MN
8,203,488
6,588,455
7,824,081
7,762,798
6,687,513
6,291,896
7,413,267
Silver Bay, MN
2,572,013
863,363
1,058,651
2,431,723
1,921,248
1,763,198
1,769,400
Marquette, MI*
3,477,332
2,297,120
3,631,167
3,522,892
3,240,454
4,069,336
3,233,793
Cleveland, OH**
1,662,391
791,886
2,453,981
2,116,326
1,217,485
2,316,185
1,648,414
Ashtabula, OH
28,553
0
0
0
0
34,181
5,711
Total
26,412,226
19,078,734
25,619,448
25,577,017
21,754,221
22,462,639
23,688,329
Information based on data from knowledgeable sources. However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information. Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.