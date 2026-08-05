July Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Increases Slightly

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 5.1 million tons in July, an increase of less than one percent compared to 2025. Shipments were below the month’s 5-year average by 7.2 percent.

Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 22.5 million tons, an increase of 3.3 percent compared to a year ago. Iron ore shipments were 5.2 percent below their 5-year average for the first seven months of the year.

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: July 2021-2026 and 5-Year Average Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas (net tons)









Average Port 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2021-2025 Duluth, MN 1,113,967 1,009,221 969,908 853,016 1,141,047 885,915 1,017,432 Superior, WI 1,383,365 1,528,578 1,331,525 1,479,797 938,078 833,339 1,332,269 Two Harbors, MN 1,573,093 1,714,045 1,688,169 1,871,492 1,424,692 1,626,606 1,654,298 Silver Bay, MN 607,650 151,151 521,882 391,240 471,324 371,530 428,649 Marquette, MI* 663,687 590,397 821,541 777,539 853,299 943,152 741,293 Cleveland, OH** 337,080 300,674 430,637 359,591 278,944 457,073 341,385 Ashtabula, OH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 5,678,842 5,294,066 5,763,662 5,732,675 5,107,384 5,117,615 5,515,326 *Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports







**Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor







Year-To-Date 2021-2026











Average Port 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2021-2025 Duluth, MN 4,322,535 3,169,813 4,469,163 4,284,796 4,465,398 3,792,120 4,142,341 Superior, WI 6,145,914 5,368,097 6,182,405 5,458,482 4,222,123 4,195,723 5,475,404 Two Harbors, MN 8,203,488 6,588,455 7,824,081 7,762,798 6,687,513 6,291,896 7,413,267 Silver Bay, MN 2,572,013 863,363 1,058,651 2,431,723 1,921,248 1,763,198 1,769,400 Marquette, MI* 3,477,332 2,297,120 3,631,167 3,522,892 3,240,454 4,069,336 3,233,793 Cleveland, OH** 1,662,391 791,886 2,453,981 2,116,326 1,217,485 2,316,185 1,648,414 Ashtabula, OH 28,553 0 0 0 0 34,181 5,711 Total 26,412,226 19,078,734 25,619,448 25,577,017 21,754,221 22,462,639 23,688,329

Information based on data from knowledgeable sources. However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information. Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.