July 2026 Trade of U.S. Great Lakes Limestone Increases

U.S. shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes increased to 3.1 million tons in July, an 8.7 percent increase compared to last year. The trade was also above the month’s 5-year average by 3.2 percent.

Year-to-date, the Lakes limestone trade stands at 10.1 million tons, a decrease of 3 percent compared to 2025 and 4.2 percent below the month’s 5-year average.

GREAT LAKES LIMESTONE TRADE: JULY 2021-2026 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE

(NET TONS)

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Average

2021-2025 U.S. Ports 2,959,154 3,041,011 3,388,330 2,912,284 2,882,554 3,134,730 3,036,667 Canadian Ports 839,825 931,669 770,365 651,155 646,418 NA** 767,886 Total 3,798,979 3,972,680 4,158,695 3,563,439 3,528,972 3,134,730 3,804,553

YEAR-TO-DATE 2021-2026 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE

(NET TONS)

2021 2022 2023* 2024 2025 2026 Average

2021-2025 U.S. Ports 10,488,981 10,700,362 10,351,009 10,745,581 10,402,975 10,094,538 10,537,782 Canadian Ports 3,270,092 2,986,502 2,645,770 2,598,228 2,271,480 NA** 2,754,414 Total 13,759,073 13,686,864 12,996,779 13,343,809 12,674,455 10,094,538 13,292,196

*Revised 7/11/24

U.S. ports: Calcite, MI; Cedarville, MI; Drummond Island, MI; Marblehead, OH; Port Inland, MI; and Presque Isle, MI. Canadian ports: Bruce Mines, Manitoulin Island, Port Colborne (from August 2017 on), and Smelter Bay (all Ontario).





**As of April 2026, Canadian ports are no longer supplying information on limestone shipments.