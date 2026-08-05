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Saturday, August 8, 2026

July 2026 Trade of U.S. Great Lakes Limestone Increases

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 5, 2026

© Lake Carriers’ Association

© Lake Carriers’ Association

U.S. shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes increased to 3.1 million tons in July, an 8.7 percent increase compared to last year.  The trade was also above the month’s 5-year average by 3.2 percent.

Year-to-date, the Lakes limestone trade stands at 10.1 million tons, a decrease of 3 percent compared to 2025 and 4.2 percent below the month’s 5-year average. 

GREAT LAKES LIMESTONE TRADE: JULY 2021-2026 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE 
(NET TONS)

 

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Average
2021-2025

U.S. Ports

2,959,154

3,041,011

3,388,330

2,912,284

2,882,554

3,134,730

3,036,667

Canadian Ports

839,825

931,669

770,365

651,155

646,418

NA**

767,886

Total

3,798,979

3,972,680

4,158,695

3,563,439

3,528,972

3,134,730

3,804,553

 

YEAR-TO-DATE 2021-2026 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE 
(NET TONS)

 

2021

2022

2023*

2024

2025

2026

Average
2021-2025

U.S. Ports

10,488,981

10,700,362

10,351,009

10,745,581

10,402,975

10,094,538

10,537,782

Canadian Ports

3,270,092

2,986,502

2,645,770

2,598,228

2,271,480

NA**

2,754,414

Total

13,759,073

13,686,864

12,996,779

13,343,809

12,674,455

10,094,538

13,292,196

*Revised 7/11/24

U.S. ports: Calcite, MI; Cedarville, MI; Drummond Island, MI; Marblehead, OH; Port Inland, MI; and Presque Isle, MI.  Canadian ports: Bruce Mines, Manitoulin Island, Port Colborne (from August 2017 on), and Smelter Bay (all Ontario).


**As of April 2026, Canadian ports are no longer supplying information on limestone shipments.

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