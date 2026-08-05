July 2026 Trade of U.S. Great Lakes Limestone Increases
U.S. shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes increased to 3.1 million tons in July, an 8.7 percent increase compared to last year. The trade was also above the month’s 5-year average by 3.2 percent.
Year-to-date, the Lakes limestone trade stands at 10.1 million tons, a decrease of 3 percent compared to 2025 and 4.2 percent below the month’s 5-year average.
GREAT LAKES LIMESTONE TRADE: JULY 2021-2026 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE
(NET TONS)
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Average
U.S. Ports
2,959,154
3,041,011
3,388,330
2,912,284
2,882,554
3,134,730
3,036,667
Canadian Ports
839,825
931,669
770,365
651,155
646,418
NA**
767,886
Total
3,798,979
3,972,680
4,158,695
3,563,439
3,528,972
3,134,730
3,804,553
YEAR-TO-DATE 2021-2026 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE
(NET TONS)
2021
2022
2023*
2024
2025
2026
Average
U.S. Ports
10,488,981
10,700,362
10,351,009
10,745,581
10,402,975
10,094,538
10,537,782
Canadian Ports
3,270,092
2,986,502
2,645,770
2,598,228
2,271,480
NA**
2,754,414
Total
13,759,073
13,686,864
12,996,779
13,343,809
12,674,455
10,094,538
13,292,196
*Revised 7/11/24
U.S. ports: Calcite, MI; Cedarville, MI; Drummond Island, MI; Marblehead, OH; Port Inland, MI; and Presque Isle, MI. Canadian ports: Bruce Mines, Manitoulin Island, Port Colborne (from August 2017 on), and Smelter Bay (all Ontario).
**As of April 2026, Canadian ports are no longer supplying information on limestone shipments.