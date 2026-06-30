Justin Gress Appointed as Chief Operating Officer at HDI Global US

As part of its strategic repositioning in the United States under the Xcelerate29 strategy, HDI Global (HDI) has appointed Justin Gress as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of its US business. The appointment complements the recently announced new leadership and organizational setup, designed to strengthen client centricity and bring underwriting, claims and service teams closer to brokers and clients.

Justin Gress is a senior insurance executive with over two decades of progressive leadership across operations, technology, and business transformation. His career includes Chief Operating Officer roles at global and specialty insurance organizations, most recently at Vantage Risk, as well as leadership positions at AXA XL and CNA Financial.

In his new role, Gress will oversee a broad operational portfolio spanning technology and data enablement, transformation, product development, and talent management. His mandate is to build a scalable and consistent operating model that enhances execution and delivers greater clarity and reliability for brokers and clients.

“HDI Global is at an important inflection point, with strong global capabilities, a clear ambition to grow in the US, and a leadership team committed to building for the long term. What attracted me is the combination of technical excellence and a genuine commitment to long-term partnerships," said Gress.

"My focus will be on translating these strengths into a consistent and scalable operating model. We will enhance operational clarity for brokers and clients, advance our technology and data capabilities, and foster a culture where colleagues can do their best work. This is a moment of real momentum for HDI in the US, and I am excited to contribute to shaping what comes next.”