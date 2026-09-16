K Shipbuilding, Sejin and ClassNK to Develop Eco LPG Carrier

K Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., Sejin Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. and ClassNK have signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) regarding the joint development of a new generation Eco LPG carrier that complies with the IGC Code amendment. The signing ceremony was held at Gastech 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand.

An amendment to the IGC Code, an international code for the construction and equipment of ships carrying liquefied gases in bulk, is scheduled to be adopted at MSC 112 (to be held in December this year) and to enter into force on July 1, 2028.

Prior to its application, K Shipbuilding, Sejin Heavy Industries and ClassNK have agreed to the joint development of a 9,000 m³ class LPG carrier that complies with this amended code.

In addition, the LPG carrier to be developed under this project will be equipped with Energy Saving Devices (ESDs) aimed at improving operational efficiency. By incorporating a Rudder Bulb and Energy Saving Fin, both of which contribute to enhanced propulsive efficiency, the vessel is expected to achieve improved fuel efficiency and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

The roles of each party are as follows: