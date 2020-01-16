Kalmar Delivers MCT 200th Straddle Carrier

Kalmar, a provider of cargo-handling solutions and services to ports and terminals, and Italy's Medcenter Container Terminal (MCT), are celebrating the delivery of the terminal's 200th straddle carrier.



Both companies participated in a joint event on 15 January in recognition of their long-standing partnership.



Located in the southern Italian port of Gioia Tauro, MCT is a megaport able to handle the largest vessels deployed on Asia-Mediterranean routes. The terminal has handled more than 50 million TEUs since it opened in September 1995.



Antonio Davide Testi, CEO, MCT: “MCT has relied heavily on Kalmar straddle carrier technology right from day one of operations and the great majority of our straddle carriers are from Kalmar, so we are pleased to continue this highly successful partnership. Kalmar machines are known for their excellent reliability and flexibility as well as strong local maintenance support. Furthermore, Kalmar was able to guarantee a short delivery lead time for our most recent order for 32 new machines.”



Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Sales, EMEIA, Kalmar: “We are exceptionally proud of the long-lasting partnership we have built together with the customer, who has shown an extraordinary commitment to Kalmar by purchasing 32 new straddle carriers from us. The foundation for our excellent relationship with MCT is the reliability of the equipment we supply combined with high-quality local support that helps them achieve their productivity goals.”