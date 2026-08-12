Karoon Energy Approves U.S. Who Dat East Development

The Who Dat East Joint Venture, operated by LLOG, has sanctioned the development of the Who Dat East field. The field, located in lease MC 509-1, is in a water depth of approximately 1,300 metres.

The Who Dat East project is a one-well development comprising the completion of the 2024 Who Dat East discovery well, the construction of a 29-kilometer pipeline to the Who Dat Floating Production System (FPS), installation of subsea controls, and minor upgrades to the FPS.

The total capital cost is estimated at US$155 – 165 million net to Karoon.

First production is expected in the second half of 2028, at an initial gross production rate of approximately 6,500 bopd of liquids and 50 MMscf/d of gas (2,600 bopd and 20 MMscf/d net to Karoon on an NRI1 basis). Who Dat East oil and gas production will be co-mingled, transported and processed through the existing Who Dat infrastructure and will follow the same routes to market.

The initial development is expected to generate an internal rate of return in excess of 20%.

Karoon’s CEO and MD, Carri Lockhart, said: “We are delighted to reach FID on Who Dat East. The development is economically attractive and will deliver material low cost, high margin production to Karoon when it comes online in the second half of 2028. We would like to thank the Who Dat operator, LLOG, and our JV partner Westlawn Americas Offshore, for the strong collaboration on this development and look forward to commencing the construction phase of the project.”



