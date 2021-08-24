Karstensens Shipyard Taps Wärtsilä Power for Newbuild FVs

Danish shipbuilder Karstensens Shipyard placed main propulsion equipment orders for two new fishing vessels with Wärtsilä.

The first vessel is a custom designed 77-m overall length fishing vessel the ‘Christina S’, owned and operated by the Fraserburgh, Scotland based Simpson family’s Christina S Fishing Company in partnership with P&J Johnston.

It will be powered by a Wärtsilä 31 main engine, and will also feature other Wärtsilä solutions including an NOx Reducer emissions reduction system, the reduction gear, controllable pitch propeller, and ProTouch propulsion remote control system. The equipment will be delivered during summer 2022.

The second FV is for Swedish fishing concern Gifico, which ordered a 64-m long fishing vessel to be named the ‘Ginneton’. The design incorporates a Wärtsilä 32 main engine, as well as other Wärtsilä solutions, including the reduction gear, controllable pitch propeller, and ProTouch propulsion remote control system. The equipment is planned for delivery towards the end of 2022.

The ‘Christina S’ is scheduled to be delivered to the owners in July 2023, and the ‘Ginneton’ in August 2023.