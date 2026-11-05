Twin Disc, Inc. subsidiary Katsa announced that it is expanding its capacity with a 54,000-square-foot gearbox assembly facility and warehouse in Pirkkala, Finland, in response to a double-digit percentage year-over-year increase in demand.

The new plant, expected to be fully operational by May 2027, brings together gearbox assembly, testing and painting under one roof. The unified design will streamline operations by reducing material handling steps and maximizing production flow. In addition, a dedicated warehouse will support efficient inbound and outbound logistics for components from suppliers and from Katsa’s nearby Tampere manufacturing plant and provide on-site storage.

Katsas growth is driven by demand from multiple industries, including defense, industrial power generation and heavy equipment. While Katsa does not supply gearboxes directly to data centers, it provides components to major engine manufacturers who design and install backup power systems for these facilities.

The company is currently adding 40 employees at its manufacturing operations and its two existing assembly locations in Tampere and will transition 25 experienced workers to the new facility in Pirkkala. By June 2027, Katsa expects to have a total workforce of approximately 250 employees.

The site will feature a new 20-ton overhead crane-doubling the lifting capacity of Katsa's current assembly operation-and will enable the company to assemble and test larger industrial gearboxes. The facility will also include a renewable energy heating and cooling system. Ten geothermal wells, each about 1,150 feet deep, will provide approximately 98% of the building's heating and cooling needs.

Construction recently reached a major milestone with the completion of the building's roof. To celebrate, Katsa hosted a traditional Finnish harjakaiset (topping off) ceremony.