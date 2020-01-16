Kawasaki Delivers Newbuild Bulker

Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) has delivered the bulk carrier FJ Viola, with a capacity of 61,000 DWT, for F.J.Lines Inc. at the Dalian Cosco KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (DACKS).



DACKS is located in Dalian City, China and operated jointly with China Cosco Shipping Corporation Limited.



According to a press release from KHI, The vessel has a flush deck with a forecastle and five holds that are designed for optimum transport of grains, coal, ores and steel products.



Four 30-ton deck cranes are installed along the center in between the hatch covers to enable cargo loading and unloading in ports that lack cargo handling facilities.



The vessel employs various technologies to achieve maximum fuel economy, including an energy-saving, electronically-controlled main diesel engine, a bow designed to reduce wave resistance, high propulsive efficiency propellers, and the Kawasaki rudder bulb system with fins (RBS-F) and semi-duct system with contra fins (SDS-F), which all contribute to the vessel’s enhanced propulsion performance.



The vessel incorporates various energy saving technologies, which reduce both fuel consumption and emission of carbon dioxide (CO2), thereby complying with the EEDI Phase 2 requirements.