KCC Takes Delivery of Final CABU III Combination Carrier

Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has taken delivery of MV Baltazar, its third and final contracted third-generation CABU vessel, from New Yangzi Shipyard in China.

Equipped with the first wind-assisted propulsion system in KCC's fleet and a range of advanced energy efficiency technologies, MV Baltazar completes the CABU III newbuilding program and brings KCC's fleet to 19 combination carriers.

Designed for trades carrying caustic soda solution to Australia and returning with dry bulk commodities, the vessel offers around a 35% lower carbon footprint and approximately 20% higher earnings capacity than KCC’s first-generation CABU vessels.

Like her sister vessels MV Balder and MV Bastion, MV Baltazar also incorporates a range of energy efficiency measures including an air lubrication system, a shaft generator, an EcoEGR fuel-optimized main engine, and a Mewis duct. In addition, the vessel is fitted with two bound4blue eSAIL® suction sails, making it the first vessel in KCC's fleet to utilize wind-assisted propulsion technology. The vessel is also prepared for future retrofitting to enable the use of zero or near-zero emission fuels.

MV Baltazar builds on decades of combination carrier operations in Australia, where KCC's unique ability to combine wet and dry bulk cargoes results in highly efficient trading with limited ballasting. The CABU activities have become an integrated part of the aluminum value chain supporting customers' supply chains and long-term logistics planning. With these three CABU newbuilds, KCC’s service will further improve flexibility and cost efficiency of the scope three emissions of our customers’ ocean freight.

KCC is the world leader in combination carriers, owning and operating 11 CABU and eight CLEANBU combination carriers. KCC's combination carriers are built for transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes, being operated in trades where the vessels efficiently combine dry and wet cargoes with minimum ballast. Through their high utilization and trading efficiency, the vessels emit up to 35% less CO₂ per transported ton compared to standard tanker and dry bulk vessels in current and targeted combination trading patterns.



