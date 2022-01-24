Keel Laid in China for SunStone's Ocean Albatros

Chinese shipbuilder China Merchant Heavy Industries has laid the keel for expedition cruise ship company SunStone Ships' sixth Infinity Class newbuild, Ocean Albatros. A keel laying ceremony was held January 20 at the CMHI yard in Haimen, China.

Scheduled to be delivered in March 2023, the vessel will be on year-round charter to the Danish travel company Albatros Expeditions, who is also the charterer of SunStone’s Ocean Victory and Ocean Atlantic.

SunStone’s Chairman, Niels-Erik Lund, said, “We are very pleased that even with the very difficult situation with the COVID pandemic, our Infinity new building series is moving forward at a satisfactory pace. Having three Infinity vessels in operation, taking delivery of the next two Infinity vessels in spring of 2022, and now the keel laying of the sixth vessel, is a very satisfactory accomplishment.”

Infinity Class vessels 104 meters long, 18 meters wide,\ and have a draft of 5.1 meters. They feature a passenger capacity between 130 and 200 and a crew capacity between 85 and 115. The vessels are Ice Class 1A, Polar Code 6 and are being built with Safe Return to Port, dynamic positioning and zero speed stabilizers. The vessels are featuring the X-Bow by Ulstein Design & Solutions. SunStone describes them as being small enough to give an exclusive atmosphere and yet large enough to yield all expected services and facilities such as a swimming pool, bar and restaurants, lounges, boutique, gym and spa.

All Infinity Class vessels ordered have long-term charter agreements in place. The Greg Mortimer, Ocean Explorer and Ocean Victory have already been delivered and are now in operation. The Sylvia Earle with be delivered in March 2022, followed by the Ocean Odyssey in April 2022.