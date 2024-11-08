Keel Laying for Vessel Pair at Vietnam's Piriou Shipyard

A ceremony attended by dignitaries has marked the official ‘birth date’ for the two new ships which will serve the Penzance to Isles of Scilly route for the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group (ISSG).

The keel laying is a milestone in the build process, recognized for centuries as the ‘birth’ of a new ship and an important point for the Scillonian IV passenger ferry and the cargo vessel, Menawethan.

Guests attended Piriou’s shipyard in Vietnam on November 6.,2024 to officially mark the moment, while dignitaries from Britain and France were all present. British Ambassador to Vietnam, Iain Frew, attended the ceremony, along with British Consul General, Ms. Alexandra Smith and her French Counterpart, Mrs Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser. Dignitaries were accompanied by senior management from both shipbuilder Piriou and ISSG.

As part of the occasion, a coin was laid in the keel of the vessel, which is a shipbuilding tradition. The ceremony is designed as a kind of blessing, bringing good fortune to the ship and its crew.

Judith Piper, Chief Financial Officer at ISSG said: “Witnessing the work being carried out first-hand really brings to life the level of skill and precision that goes into building a modern-day vessel. Our new vessels have been designed to serve the route between Penzance and the Isles of Scilly. They will improve passenger experience and significantly increase capacity and reliability. Modern construction methods mean that ships are now built in blocks, whereas in the past ships were literally built from the keel up. The ceremony is now recognized as the point at which blocks are joined together. This ceremony follows the ‘steel cutting’ ceremony for the new ships, which took place earlier in the year."

Sebastien Dupont, Managing Director for Civilian Vessels Newbuilding at Piriou Group, said: “I want to highlight the spirit of cooperation that drives our team and partners. Every member of our staff, from engineering to production, works with passion and dedication to ensure that Scillonian IV and Menawethan are built to the highest standards. This project is the result of collective effort and a shared vision, and I am confident that we will deliver vessels that we can all be proud of.”

added: “We have a very strong working relationship with ISSG and are very pleased with the progress on these new ships. Working closely with our client to understand their requirements and the ultimate use of the new vessels, means that we can ensure that when they are brought into service, they meet expectations.

The build is being overseen in Vietnam by ISSG project managers, Chris Lingham and Peter Broad, who have relocated to Vietnam for the duration of the project.

