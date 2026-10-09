KENC Delivers Crane-Free Boat Landing for Nexans Electra CLV

KENC Engineering has delivered and commissioned a semi-automated boat landing system for Nexans' cable-laying vessel (CLV) Nexans Electra, enabling the equipment to be deployed and secured without using the vessel's crane.

The system allows a single operator to deploy and secure the boat landing without additional rigging, reducing manual handling requirements during offshore operations.

KENC developed a mechanical movement system incorporating gearboxes and a compact electric motor to control the positioning of the boat landing during deployment and securing.

The design is intended to withstand operational forces while simplifying handling procedures for the vessel's crew.

KENC worked with classification society DNV during the design process to ensure relevant standards and requirements were incorporated into the system.

“What makes this project unique is that we transformed a traditional, manual operation into a semi-automated solution that is simple and safe to operate,” said Daniël Falkmann, Lead Engineer at KENC.

The project marks the first collaboration between KENC and Nexans.

The boat landing system has been delivered and put into operation aboard Nexans Electra, with the crane-free arrangement designed to reduce the equipment and personnel required for deployment and free up deck resources for other offshore activities.