KNUD E. HANSEN to Design Compagnie Maritime Nantaise’s RoRo Vessel

KNUD E. HANSEN is continuing its involvement in the development of Compagnie Maritime Nantaise’s new RoRo vessel that is dedicated to space logistics, following Compagnie Maritime Nantaise and Sogestran's of the signing of the shipbuilding contract with Guangzhou Shipyard International.

The vessel has been designed to support the transportation of launch vehicles, satellites, and other sensitive cargoes for the European space industry. Developed in close cooperation with Compagnie Maritime Nantaise, VPLP and the project partners, the design has been tailored to meet the demanding requirements of space-related cargo transportation by combining high levels of safety, energy-efficiency, and logistical flexibility while keeping strong focus on reduced emissions, including the integration of a Wind-Assisted Propulsion System (WAPS).

With the shipbuilding contract now in place, KNUD E. HANSEN has been entrusted with the development of the Basic Design and will continue its close cooperation with the project partners throughout this phase as the program progresses towards construction.